You can celebrate the holidays in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker with its holiday event

Audio player loading…

One of the best things about MMORPGS like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is that they're constantly rotating in content. While some of that might be giant, earth-shattering raids and storylines, some of it is light-hearted seasonal fun.

The Final Fantasy XIV Starlight Celebration started on December 16, and is running through December 31. We didn't even think about doing it until a couple of days ago, mostly because we were struggling to get our Sage up to level 90 before the first raid, Pandaemonium, opened. (We got there, by the way).

The Starlight Celebration event starts off in Mih Khetto's Ampitheatre in Old Gridania, and you can start it by picking up the quest "A Very Yeti Starlight" from NPC Amh Garanjy. This will take you through approximately an hour of cutscenes (if you watch all of them), and at the end you'll get two pets: Wind-Up Rudy and Squirrel Emperor. We can confirm they are very cute.

And if you've only just recently hopped on the Final Fantasy XIV train, don't worry. You don't need to be super far in the story or at a high level to partake. You just need access to Gridania and you need to be level 15 on any job.

There are events just like this throughout the year, and it's always some light-hearted fun. And if you aren't able to make it online in time, you can be sure that the pets will make their way onto the Optional Items store - which has a seasonal sale happening right now.