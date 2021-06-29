Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 release date, price, news and leaks

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is a phone that we’ve been hearing about for years, and for a while it seemed like it was canceled – or just never planned in the first place. But a flurry of recent rumors suggests the phone is on the way and coming soon.

If rumors are to be believed then this flagship handset from Xiaomi could be worth the wait, as there’s talk of an under-display camera, high-end power, extremely fast charging, and more.

Below you’ll find everything we’ve heard so far about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, including details on the likely release date and price. It’s also worth checking back here regularly if you’re interested in the phone, as we’ll be keeping this article updated with every new leak and rumor.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might land in the third quarter of 2021, according to one source. So that would mean July, August or September. That’s the only release date we’ve heard at the time of writing, so while we’d take it with a pinch of salt, it’s our best guess for now.

We can’t really get any more specific about the release date though, as the last model – the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 – landed all the way back in October 2018, so this new phone is overdue.

As for the price, the same sources suggest it will cost even more than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is currently the company’s top phone, and retails for £1,199 / AU$1,799 (roughly $1,600), so we hope you’ve been saving.

Design and display

We’ve had our first look at the likely design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 courtesy of @UniverseIce, who posted a render on Twitter showing an all-screen design with a curved display and no visible selfie camera, as this will apparently be under the display. The bezel at the bottom is slightly thicker than at the sides or top, but still fairly small.

We don’t get to see the back of the phone here though, so that aspect of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 remains a mystery. Of course, even the design of the front we’d take with a pinch of salt for now.

I am 100% affirmation, Mi Mix4 will use the UPC ( Under Panel Camera ) technology, and it is very likely to use curved screen design, and other new technologies will be used for this phone. pic.twitter.com/esxZPrw5F3April 10, 2021 See more

Elsewhere, we’ve heard that the resolution of the screen might just be FHD+ - a limitation which is apparently imposed due to the under-display selfie camera. That said, Xiaomi is reportedly working on technology that could make it look sharper and better than a typical 1080p display would.

One much earlier leak meanwhile pointed to a 1080 x 2048 screen, and also included a supposed render of the phone, showing both the front and back. You can see this below, but note that this is from 2019, so if this ever was accurate, it’s very likely that things have changed since then.

Camera and battery

The main camera rumor that we’ve heard is the one that we’ve already mentioned – this phone could have an under-display selfie camera. What specs that camera might have are unknown for now, but multiple sources have pointed to this feature, so it likely really will have such a snapper.

As for the rear camera, in a leak dating all the way back to 2019 we heard that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might have a triple-lens rear snapper, with a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide one, and a 12MP periscope one. That said, given the age of the leak we doubt that it’s accurate.

We have more recent information on the battery though, which depending on who you believe might either be 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh. More exciting than the size though is the potential charging speed, which a source suggests could be 120W wired or 80W wireless. Both of those are incredibly fast, with 80W being faster than any wireless charging yet available on a consumer smartphone.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, Xiaomi has previously demonstrated 80W wireless charging, and has equipped the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 120W wired charging, so this seems believable.

It’s worth noting that a much older leak from 2019 (the one mentioned above) pointed to just 30W charging, but that’s almost certainly wrong, given that most high-end Xiaomi phones now offer speedier charging than that.

Specs and features

On the power front, leaks suggest the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will have a high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, which would make sense, as most of 2020’s Android flagships have used that – though the Snapdragon 888 Plus has now been unveiled, so the 888 isn’t quite the best anymore.

It's possible therefore that the Mi Mix 4 could use the 888 Plus, especially as Xiaomi has confirmed that it has at least one phone in the works with this chipset.

There’s no recent news on RAM, but that old 2019 report pointed to 12GB, along with 1TB of storage. While we’re taking everything in that report with serious skepticism, those specs don’t sound out of the question.