Xiaomi Mi Band 5, a new cheap fitness tracker, might be unveiled today

If you're a fan of affordable fitness trackers you'll likely be interested to hear that a new one might be hitting the market soon, because the anticipated Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be unveiled later today (April 3).

This is because Mijia, Xiaomi's smart home brand (which includes wearables) is set to host an event in China later today, according to its Weibo page.

Mijia doesn't state exactly what's being shown off, but refers to 'our new friends in wearables' (roughly translated), which suggests there will be new wearable devices announced.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been anticipated ever since the Mi Band 4 graced shelves, as that was a pretty popular and very affordable fitness tracker that we gave a near-perfect score to. A few tweaks, which the Mi Band 5 could bring, could make it a perfect running companion.

Another wearable could be shown off too, as Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch in late 2019 and this could also get a successor, although we're still waiting for that device to even launch outside of China.

Beyond that, Xiaomi has been making strides into smart home appliances, and perhaps we'll see more of these at this event, like a new smart home speaker, an expansion of its lighting range, or other smart devices.

If Mijia does launch anything major, or anything that will be available outside China (like the Mi Band 5 probably will be), we'll let you know, so stay tuned for that.

