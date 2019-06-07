Xiaomi Mi Band 4 shown off in a new teaser poster

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is set to be unveiled next week at an event in China, and the Founder of the company has just shared a teaser image of what we can expect to see.

It's the first time we've officially been able to see the full band in marketing materials so far, and this gives us a clear glimpse at a variety of colors of the band.

It confirms the tracker will be available in orange, blue, burgundy, black and beige. There may be more colors to follow at the actual launch too.

The image also gives further evidence that the tracker comes with a full color display rather than the black and white screen that we've seen on previous iterations of the companies trackers.

In the post accompanying the image, Lei Jun confirmed the screen is almost 40% bigger than the ones on previous trackers from the company.

Other rumors suggest the band will come with Bluetooth 5.0 technology to ensure better battery life as well as a 135mAh battery inside. We don't currently know how much it's set to cost.

We're expecting to hear the first details of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at an event on June 11, so be sure to check back next week for our first glimpse of the new fitness tracker.

