Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is now available to buy in the UK

If you've been eagerly waiting to get your hands on the new Xiaomi Mi Band 4 then you're in luck, as it's now available to buy in the UK.

You can now pick up the fitness tracker from the Xiaomi website, and it'll set you back £34.99, which is quite the bargain compared to the triple figures other fitness trackers can cost you.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 in early June, but to begin with you could only buy it in China – that's changed now, and its release in the UK heralds a wider rollout elsewhere.

What's in the Xiaomi Mi Band 4?

The biggest upgrade the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has over the Mi Band 3 is its display, as while the Band 3 had a black and white screen, the newest wearable has a 0.95-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi hasn't used colour displays on its wearables before, and it means there's a lot more versatility in apps and customisation in terms of interface for the fitness tracker.

You can choose between 77 new watch faces thanks to this colour display, and we'd expect more to be released after the Mi Band 4 launches.

There's also a new six-axis sensor in the Band, which means it'll be able to track your swimming, with different modes for different strokes like backstroke or butterfly.

All in all the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a fairly comprehensive fitness tracker – it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of your high-end monitors, but you're paying so little for it that it's great for a range of users and budgets.