Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G release date, price, news, leaks and rumors

The Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in early February but we saw neither hide nor hair of any siblings like the Mi 11 Pro or Mi 11 Lite. Now, though, we know the Mi 11 Lite 5G is real and on its way.

Announced at a Xiaomi launch event alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, this small-scale version of the Mi 11 is... well, small. Its key selling point, other than being low-cost and 5G-connected, is its thin and light body.

There's a few other key specs too, though, so if you're looking for an affordable 5G phone, it could be a good choice when it launches. We should clarify, this isn't the 'Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite' but the 'Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G' – the former phone is slightly different in a few key ways (not just the lack of 5G) and isn't coming to as many regions.

Here's everything we know about the phone, from its internal specs and design to its cameras, display and more.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A low-cost version of the Xiaomi Mi 11

A low-cost version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 How much will it cost? We don't know just yet

We don't know just yet When will it be out? Late April 2021

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G didn't come with its 'vanilla' sibling on February 8, as expected, but it did make an appearance at a follow-up product launch in March.

Xiaomi didn't confirm an official release date for the phone at the event, but suggested the Mi 11 Lite 5G would arrive globally in late April.

We've not heard any specifics on price, either, since Xiaomi likes to reserve disclosing the prices of its devices until closer to their release, but we can take a rough guess given the brand's history with affordable flagship variants.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite cost £299 (roughly $400 / AU$540), and that's the lightest 'Lite-version-of-flagship-phone' the company produced, so it's a good indicator of the rough price we could see the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G arrive at.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G specs

For starters, it’s worth clarifying that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is a vastly different phone to its 4G equivalent. The former will be more widely available, likely cost more and comes packed with superior specs.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset – the first device to use this new mid-range 5G processor, which boasts the same 5nm processing technology as the powerful Snapdragon 888. It’ll also arrive in two variants: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage capacity, and another with a larger 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Xiaomi / TechRadar)

The Mi 11 5G Lite will come with a 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay (with 2400 x 1080 resolution) and 10-bit TrueColor technology, which Xiaomi says will offer an impressive 1.07 billion onscreen colors – 64 times that of its predecessor. It’ll also have a 90Hz refresh rate, and sport protection from Gorilla Glass 6.

Design-wise, the Mi 11 5G Lite looks almost identical to the standard Mi 11, just with a flat screen and slightly bigger (albeit very thin) bezels. It’ll be available in Truffle Black, Mint Green and Citrus Yellow color options, and boast thickness dimensions of just 6.81mm and an ultra-light weight of 159g.

As for its cameras, the Mi 11 5G Lite will have a triple rear camera array consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. Both the wide-angle camera and the front sensor – a 20MP selfie camera – have been optimized for low-light conditions with Night Mode, says Xiaomi. The phone will also come with a selection of new video modes and filters to easily allow for pro-level video capture.

The Mi 11 5G will also pack a more-than-sufficient 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging capacity, which Xiaomi says will offer a robust shield from battery anxiety, no matter whether you work or play.