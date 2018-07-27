🔥 The best Xbox One deals in July 2018 🎁

Xbox One deals and bundles are getting discounted once again for the summer sales after a quiet few months earlier in the year. Better yet, we're seeing a lot of cheap 1TB Xbox One bundles, which are much more accommodating for your library of games and their large install sizes than the regular 500GB models.

Microsoft still needs to pull its socks up as the Xbox One sales are way behind those of the PS4 and owners of Sony's console may by eyeing up a Nintendo Switch purchase soon instead.

Retailers are stocking some super cheap Xbox One deals as standalone purchases and value-packed bundles with extra games. Bundles nowadays often cost less than the standalone consoles too, so be sure to check out our hand-picked list of the best Xbox One offers below the comparison charts. Or maybe you're looking for a 4K upgrade? Then you'll want to take a look at the latest Xbox One X bundles.

Looking to buy in the US or Australia? You'll want to head on over to our US page or AU page.

Xbox One deals

The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick is now a thing of the past. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialised Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV.

The Xbox One S is now the standard console and has replaced the older model that's been phased out at retailers. The Xbox One S is cheaper too, so in all honesty we've generally stopped covering deals on the older model as you're getting better value with the newer version and we've not spotted any decent stock for months now.

The best Xbox One bundle deals

Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 3 | Doom | £209.99 at Currys' ebay

This Xbox One S only comes with a 500GB hard-drive, but the price is decent compared to most, especially as it comes with the awesome Forza Horizon 3 and it's Hot Wheel expansion DLC. Currys is also throwing in a copy of Doom, one of our favourite shooters this generation.

1TB Xbox One S| £249.99 at Argos

There's also a fantastic Xbox One deal going on the larger 1TB version of the console as you're also getting three months of Xbox Live Gold and access to the Game Pass too, Microsoft's Netflix-esque service for games.

1TB Xbox One S | Sea of Thieves | £249.99 at Argos

This Xbox One bundle comes with a full-game download code for Sea of Thieves - one of Microsoft's hottest new exclusives. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive and a one-month game pass trial (think Netflix for games).

More Xbox One deals

Still not found your ideal Xbox One deal in our highlights of the best offers out there? Why not check out more Xbox One bundles directly from the retailers from our list below?

The best Xbox One X deals

The new Xbox One X is capable of displaying games in glorious HDR 4K and is the most powerful console ever made. Sadly, it has the price-tag to match too as it's way more expensive than the Xbox One S. The comparison chart below is mainly full of prices for the new console on its own. However, we're starting to see better offers appear online where you can get discounted (or sometimes free) games included too. For more details, head on over to our extensive Xbox One X bundles page for the best value deals.

Xbox Live Gold deals

If you're looking to play your Xbox games online or take advantage of the free Games with Gold initiative, you'll want to check out our cheap Xbox Live Gold deals page where's we've found prices considerably cheaper than the default RRP.