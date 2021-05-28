Worst celebrity interviews and video game movies: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 66

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week our guests Sean O'Connell, Managing Editor at Cinema Blend, and Tom Power, Entertainment Reporter at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 66:

In this week's episode, we're talking entertainment. The podcast begins with our usual Big Question: Who should play our fathers in our biopic?

We also induct a new device into our Gadget Hall of Fame, the worse celebrities we've ever interviewed, and whether cinemas will survive the pandemic. Next up, we chat about why video game movies suck, and if VR movies are a good idea.

