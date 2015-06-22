You might not want to read this if you're flying out soon

Unidentified hackers apparently attacked the airline ground computer systems of the Chopin international Airport in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday.

According to a report by Reuters, took up to five hours to fix and caused 10 flights from Polish airline LOT to be cancelled with many more delayed. Around 1,400 passengers were affected by the attack.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the safety of running flights was not compromised and that there was no indication other airports elsewhere in Poland or Europe were affected.

They also reiterated that the attackers didn't access or change data stored, before adding "we're using state-of-the-art computer systems, so this could potentially be a threat to others in the industry".

Still private

The target system was used to issue flight plans and apparently did not contain any confidential information.

The aviation industry is baked in the security limelight only weeks after Chris Roberts claimed to have hacked and seized control of an aircraft, prompting his removal from a United flight in April.

Airports themselves are full of potential targets themselves - from check-in kiosks to access points providing free Wi-Fi.