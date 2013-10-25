TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Logitech Z323 Speaker System for only £32.99 - save £27!

Welcome bargain hunters to another selection of the best tech deals the internet has to offer this week.

One discount we think is worth mentioning straight away is the Logitech Z323 2.1 Speaker system for only £32.99.

Designed to be used with a PC or Mac, this system offers two satellite speakers and ported subwoofer for quality sound. You save £27 on the RRP, so a saving of 45%, and it will improve the sound of your music and films for those with poor speaker systems.

We also want to draw your attention to the PlayStation Vita + 3G for your handheld gaming needs. At only £129.85, you save just over £150 on the RRP and get a portable PlayStation in your pocket. If you're tired of gaming on your mobile and want a better gaming experience on the go, this is the deal for you.

If you prefer your gaming to be on your TV at home, then you can still pre-order a PlayStation 4 with a £20 discount from GameStop, coming in at £329.97, one of the cheapest prices we have found online.

Although the console is not guaranteed for release day if you order now, you are still getting it cheaper than those at launch even if you have to wait a little longer to get your next-gen gaming fix.

Storage

Kingston Technology 16GB DataTraveler USB Drive | Was: £20.00 Now: £7.18 | Amazon

Audio

Logitech Z323 Speaker System | Was: £59.99 Now: £32.99 | Amazon

Tablets

Carphone Warehouse Avoca 7 Tablet | Was £99 Now: £49 | Carphone Warehouse

Gaming

PlayStation 4 Console - save £20 | Now: £329.97 | Gamestop

Dead Rising 2 - requires free Steam account | Was: £13.99 Now: £3.49 | Green Man Gaming

Digital Camera

Canon Powershot SX240 HS Digital Camera | Was: £299.00 Now: £124.97 | Amazon

DVD

Sumvision Phoenix Premium Divx HDMI DVD player | Was: £26.66 Now: £22.98 | Ebuyer

Miscellaneous

Zippo Hand Warmer | Was: £20.75 Now: £12.96 | Amazon

Cases

OtterBox Defender Series Case for Apple New iPad and iPad 2 | Was: £79.99 Now: £25.75 | Amazon

GreatShield Legacy Ultra Slim Fit Cover with Kickstand for Galaxy S4 | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.95 | Amazon

iOS Apps

Plane Finder AR | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.99 | iTunes

Voicemod | Was: £1.49 Now: Free | iTunes

BBM™ Official | Now: Free | iTunes

Android Apps

HDR Camera+ | Now: £0.99 | Google Play