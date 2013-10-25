TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Logitech Z323 Speaker System for only £32.99 - save £27!

Welcome bargain hunters to another selection of the best tech deals the internet has to offer this week.
One discount we think is worth mentioning straight away is the Logitech Z323 2.1 Speaker system for only £32.99.
Designed to be used with a PC or Mac, this system offers two satellite speakers and ported subwoofer for quality sound. You save £27 on the RRP, so a saving of 45%, and it will improve the sound of your music and films for those with poor speaker systems.
We also want to draw your attention to the PlayStation Vita + 3G for your handheld gaming needs. At only £129.85, you save just over £150 on the RRP and get a portable PlayStation in your pocket. If you're tired of gaming on your mobile and want a better gaming experience on the go, this is the deal for you.
If you prefer your gaming to be on your TV at home, then you can still pre-order a PlayStation 4 with a £20 discount from GameStop, coming in at £329.97, one of the cheapest prices we have found online.
Although the console is not guaranteed for release day if you order now, you are still getting it cheaper than those at launch even if you have to wait a little longer to get your next-gen gaming fix.
Storage
- WD Elements 500GB USB 3.0 Hard Drive | Was: £49.99 Now: £39.99 | Amazon
- WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.98 | Amazon
- iBoutique® 32GB USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Elite Flash Drive - save 78% | Was: £39.99 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- Kingston Technology 16GB DataTraveler USB Drive | Was: £20.00 Now: £7.18 | Amazon
Audio
- Klipsch Image S4i Rugged In Ear Headphones - Blue | Was: £89.99 Now: £48.99 | Amazon
- Logitech Z323 Speaker System | Was: £59.99 Now: £32.99 | Amazon
- SoundMAGIC E10 Earphones - Silver/Black | Was: £34.99 Now: £29.95 | Amazon
Tablets
- Zoostorm 7-inch Android Tablet PC (A9 Dual Core 1.5 GHz, 1GB RAM, 16GB) | Was: £69.99 Now: £68.76 | Amazon
- Lenovo Ideapad 7 inch tablet - Black | Was: £149.99 Now: £87.92 | Amazon
- Carphone Warehouse Avoca 7 Tablet | Was £99 Now: £49 | Carphone Warehouse
Gaming
- PlayStation 4 Console - save £20 | Now: £329.97 | Gamestop
- Playstation Vita : 3G Model | Was: £279.99 Now: £129.85 | ShopTo.net
- Dead Rising 2 - requires free Steam account | Was: £13.99 Now: £3.49 | Green Man Gaming
Digital Camera
- Canon Powershot SX240 HS Digital Camera | Was: £299.00 Now: £124.97 | Amazon
DVD
- Zavvi 2 Blu-ray for £12 sale!! | Now: £12.00 | Zavvi
- Sumvision Phoenix Premium Divx HDMI DVD player | Was: £26.66 Now: £22.98 | Ebuyer
- Breaking Bad - Season 1-3 [DVD] | Now: £18.56 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- HDMI King- 2 Meter (6.6 ft) Gold Plated HDMI Cable - save 90%! | Was: £39.99 Now: £3.99 | Amazon
- Zippo Hand Warmer | Was: £20.75 Now: £12.96 | Amazon
- Philips AirFryer Healthier Oil-Free Fryer | Was: £200.00 Now: £89.00 | Amazon
Cases
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Apple New iPad and iPad 2 | Was: £79.99 Now: £25.75 | Amazon
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Apple iPad mini - Black | Was: £49.99 Now: £19.79 | Amazon
- GreatShield Legacy Ultra Slim Fit Cover with Kickstand for Galaxy S4 | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.95 | Amazon
- Phone Links: Blue Protection Heavy Duty Armour Impact Hybrid Kickstand Silicone Case Cover For New iPad Mini | Was: £9.99 Now: £5.49 | Amazon
- Proporta iPhone 4 /4S Aluminium Lined Leather Pouch | Was: £29.95 Now: £12.71 | Amazon
- iGadgitz Brown 'Ergo-Portfolio' Genuine Leather Case Cover for Google Nexus 7 | Was: £19.99 Now: £8.98 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- Plane Finder AR | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.99 | iTunes
- Voicemod | Was: £1.49 Now: Free | iTunes
- BBM™ Official | Now: Free | iTunes
Android Apps
- HDR Camera+ | Now: £0.99 | Google Play
- The Walking Dead: Assault | Now: £0.60 | Google Play