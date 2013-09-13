TechRadar's Deals of the Week: 38% off the Epson XP-305 Wi-Fi printer

The Epson Expression Home XP-305 is our pick of this week's deals

We started off planning to make a Bargain Hunt reference in this week's Deals post but that ended up with us spending way too long on Wikipedia picking up useless David Dickinson trivia, so let's just get straight into the deals.

One deal that caught our eye this week is the Epson Expression Home XP-305 printer - a Wi-Fi enabled printer, scanner and copier with LCD screen which is currently on sale at Amazon for just £49.99. That's a saving of £30 off its usual price of £79.99.

The Expression Home XP-305 is part of Epson's smallest ever range of all-in-one home inkjets and brings the added benefit of Wi-Fi connectivity and an LCD.

The printer comes with Epson Connect, making it easy to print documents and photos wirelessly from smartphones and tablets, while you can also print remotely by emailing documents directly to the printer. The XP-305 also supports Apple AirPrint ready and Google Cloud Print.

Another item that we recommend this week is the Netgear WN3000RP Universal Wi-Fi Range Extender at a saving of 45% on Amazon. If you get frustrated by your wireless connection dropping out as you get further away from your router then this plug and play £39 device could be the answer.

It works with any wireless b/g/n router and all security standards including WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, mixed mode and WEP.

Read on for more top deals.

Storage

Maxell 64GB Venture USB Flash Drive - save 50% | Was: £40.68 Now: £18.98 | MemoryBits

HGST Touro Mobile MX3 1TB External Hard Drive - Black - save over £68 | Was: £122.56 Now: £53.97 | Amazon

Computer Accessories

Logitech Wireless Touchpad - save 69% | Was: £44.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon

Belkin Laptop Cooling Stand | Was: £19.99 Now: £9.50 | Amazon

Printers

HP Deskjet 3055A e All-In-One Printer - save 33% | Was: £59.99 Now: £40.06 | Amazon

Miscellaneous

Vouchers

5% off all iPads, Android tablets & cases - click link and enter TABL5 at basket [valid until 18/09/13] | Currys

5% off all Chromebooks - click link and enter CHROME5 at basket [valid until 18/09/13] | Currys

Gaming

XBox Live 12 Month Gold on Xbox 360 | Was: £39.99 Now: £29.86 | ShopTo

Audio

Panasonic RP HT 460 Powerfull Sound Overhead Headphones - save £10 | Was: £29.00 Now: £19.00 | Tesco

Logitech Z120 Stereo Speakers | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.90 | Amazon

Cases

Google Nexus 4 Ringke Fusion Premium Hybrid Hard Case | Was: £25.00 Now: £10.95 | Amazon

DVD

Tablets

Kindle Fire 7-inch - save £30 | Was: £129.00 Now: £99.00 | Amazon

Screens

iOS Apps

Pick - The Purchase Tracker | Was: £1.49 Now: Free | iTunes

Reeder 2 | Now: £2.99 | iTunes

Strata | Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Android Apps

Light Meter Tools | Now: £0.63 | Google Play

Root Call Blocker Pro | Now: £1.90 | Google Play