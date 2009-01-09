Star Wars toy lets anyone 'use the force'

He can feel your 'presents' too...

There's a few toys for kids that we are stupidly jealous of, but the latest Star Wars 'Force Trainer' could just about take the biscuit.

The Force Trainer - an officially licensed Star Wars toy - allows kids to train up their mental powers and manipulate a sphere within a clear tower.

Brain waves

It does this with a headset that, much as the recent computer games control tech did, allows you to use your brain to send electronic impulses.

"It's been a fantasy everyone has had, using The Force," Howard Roffman, President of Lucas Licensing told USA Today.

The force is strong with this one, but don't expect it to be the only mind-control toy arriving in the coming year.

We've not heard anything on UK arrival or pricing, but when we do we'll make sure that you know about it. After we've gone out and bought a few for review purposes obviously.

From CES 2009.