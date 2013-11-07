Star Wars: The Force Awakens release date set for December 18, 2015

It's been 30 years in the making, but the seventh installment of the Star Wars saga finally has a release date.

StarWars.com, the official source of Star Wars news, says moviegoers will see Episode VII hyper-drive into theaters on December 18, 2015.

Check out Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers, news and rumors

The film, which is being filmed on 35mm and not in digital, is in pre-production with shooting pegged to begin in spring 2014. J.J. Abrams, of Star Trek and other film fame, is co-writing the script and directing.

In the 771 days before the film's release, look for the launch of enough video games, mobile games, gadget gear and figurines to fill the Chewbacca-sized void Lucasfilm has left in your heart since the last movie - the last good one - landed.

More blips!

Join the blip side. The blips are strong with this one. Blip, I am your father. OK, OK, we're done.