Someone is trying to sell Yahoo like it's an old couch

You never know what you'll find on Craigslist, including a once great tech company that's, um, seen better days.

An anonymous joker/genius has put the salvaged internet firm up for sale on the site were you pick up free bikes and old couches, asking for $8 billion obo.

The ad is pure gold:

Total package includes:

1 billion users, more or less

Web email system (now 62% spam free!)

Bottomless archive of Kim Kardashian photos

Flickr & Tumblr

Fully equipped Nautilus gym

A really nice cafeteria

The Yahoo Weather app

Several warehouses filled with Kind bars

Katie Couric

I reached out to the seller out of journalistic integrity/straight up curiosity over who he or she is and what motivation they have for posting the ad. I doubt I'll hear back, and the itself message comes across pretty loud and clear.

Maybe bids haven't been going as well as Yahoo's current owners had hoped, so Marissa Mayer thought, "You know where people buy stuff? Craigslist."

Amazingly, the ad hasn't been taken down yet. You can find it in the "antiques - by owner" section, if you're interested.