Sir Howard Stringer set to keep job as Sony CEO

Howard Stringer lives to fight on at Sony

The tech world's most influential Welshman, Sir Howard Stringer looks set to hang onto his job as Sony CEO and chairman tough times under his stewardship.

Some observers had expected the Cardiff-born boss to be replaced as Sony faces-up to with money-losing divisions across the company.

The report comes from Japanese news source Nikkei, which also claims PlayStation boss Kazuo Hirai will assume the role of president in April.

Hirai currently serves as the executive deputy president.

Tough 2011, better 2012?

2011 was another tumultuous year for Sony with its Bravia division finally restructured after years of huge losses and the company buying-out Ericsson's share of the Sony Ericsson partnership.

Sony, which is projected to post losses of $1.2 billion for the year, also struggled with the early take-up of its Android tablets and new PlayStation Vita console.

The PlayStation Network hack of spring last year damaged the company's reputation hugely.

Sir Howard, the company's first foreign CEO, will now have the opporunity to resurrect the company's fortunes alongside a new president.

Via: Nikkei, The Verge