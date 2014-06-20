Samsung Galaxy Tab S: the iPad rival Apple's been dreading?

Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S

There seems to be a bit of a lull in the world of tech right now. Don't worry: we don't expect it to last very long, particularly with Google I/O and the possible appearance of Android 5.0 on the way. But after the relentless hype leading up to WWDC's iOS 8 reveal and the subsequent gaming frenzy that was E3 2014, things seem perceptibly quiet in their wake.

That's not to say that things aren't happening though – far from it, in fact. The biggest talking point on this week's tech news agenda is of course the arrival of the Amazon Fire Phone, which has landed to the surprise of precisely nobody and is packing some new-fangled 3D features.

And let's not forget good old Samsung. The company recently unveiled its most high-end tablet ever with the Galaxy Tab S – a device it intends to put directly into competition with the iPad Air. But haven't we heard this same old song before?

Yep, it's that time of the week again. Put the kettle on, then sit back and relax as our experts discuss the week's hottest topics in the wonderful world of tech.