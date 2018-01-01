testestestestestestest

Headphones and audio: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best headphone and audio gifts for men under £25

1. Sennheiser HD201 Closed Dynamic Stereo headphones

Simple, cheap and they sound great, you can't go wrong with these headphones. Perhaps not beautiful, but a solid purchase.

2. YIMAN Wireless Sports Waterproof Headphones

You know that gym membership your gift recipient doesn't use? Well help him get back into shape with these bluetooth earphones.

3. Mpow Swift Bluetooth headphones

Cheap as chips, nice and discrete and feature Apt-X for the best quality sound over Bluetooth.

4. Neet B-BOX jnr Bluetooth speaker

Big bass, NFC to make Bluetooth pairing a breeze and the option to use Siri on an iPhone too - what more do you need? Oh right, and 8 hours battery.

5. RHA MA450i Noise Isolating In Ear Earphones

RHA are a British headphone company that makes some great little products, these plucky headphones are a bargain and will deliver solid sound too.

Gaming: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best gaming gifts for men under £25

1. VicTsing Gaming Mouse

Gaming mice can cost a lot of money, so if you're on a budget then the VicTsing is a great option for cut priced killing (virtually speaking, of course).

2. Plantronics GameCom 388 headset

Gaming headsets can get costly - like a lot of gaming kit - so this Plantronics headset is ideal for anyone just starting on their gaming adventure.

3. Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

Microsoft's wireless game controllers have only one problem - batteries. So grab this rechargeable pack that will save you loads in AAs over the years.

4. PlayStation Plus 3 Month Membership

Anyone with a Playsation will tell you need Plus. You get free games and online play and three months is a fantastic gift for the gamer in your life.

5. Venom Xbox One Twin Charging Cradle

If you skip the official Microsoft merchandise then you can nab a real bargain, like this charging cradle with two rechargeable batteries for Xbox controllers.

Photography: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best camera and photography gifts for men under £25

1. Joby GorillaPod Original Tripod

Any photographer will tell you that the Joby is a handy little tripod. It wraps around things, can be used on a table and is small enough for a camera bag.

2. SanDisk 32GB class 10 SD Card

It's not exciting, but anyone who takes photos will love you for more SD card storage. This card is super-fast and has loads of space too.

3. Optech Utility Camera Strap

The absolute worst thing about carrying a camera is carrying it. So get the Optech sling and you'll find that process much less arduous.

4. Mpow 3 in 1 Clip-On Fisheye Lens

Clip this on your iPhone and you'll be capturing some great angles on your iPhone that the built-in lens just can't do. You'll have a lot of fun with this one.

5. Camera Lens Coffee Mug

Photographers will love this coffee cup dressed up as a high-end lens. Ideal for the photography nut in your family.

Phone and tablet: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best phone and tablet gifts for men under £25

1. Anker iPhone 6s Screen Protector

Ever scratched a phone screen, or cracked one? It's one of the worst feelings in the world. So protect your iPhone 6S with this awesome and cheap protector.

2. Pure 60ml Screen Cleaner Kit

Don't use your t-shirt to clean your phone, grab one of these Pure cleaning kits and enjoy fingerprint free phone use for approximately 3 seconds before your hands mess it all up again.

3. Plinth stand

Perhaps the world's simplest idea, a small collapsable stand onto which you can place a phone, tablet or book. Pair with a bluetooth keyboard and get a mini workstation going!

4. Anker Portable Charger

This little battery can recharge your phone at least once, perhaps twice, while you're away from power. Ideal for the modern smartphone with its six minute battery life.

5. Griffin Survivor All Terrain Case

Hardly beautiful, but the Griffin Survivor is designed to keep your iPhone safe even if you drop it on concrete from the height of one person.

Wearables: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best wearable tech gifts for men under £25

1. The Friendly Swede Silicone Fasteners Wristband

For Fitbit owners these fasteners serve two purposes. Firstly, to keep your Fitbit band closed, to prevent loss, and second to make the whole thing colourful and personalised.

2. Apple Watch Stand

This little stand works with your Apple watch and its charging cable to keep everything in place by your bed, allowing the watch to act as a little clock and keeping it charged.

3. Xiaomi Mi Smartband

Activity trackers don't have to be expensive, and Chinese company Xiaomi has sold a million of these smartbands in China. It tracks steps, sleep and lasts a month on a charge.

4. Misfit Flash, Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker

Another sleep and activity tracker. The Misfit can show you your daily progress via LEDs and log calorie intake, steps and the app allows you to keep a photo record of your food.

5. SmartLAB H Beat Heart Rate Monitor

Nice and simple way to measure your heart rate. Connects to a phone, via Bluetooth and can talk to apps like Runkeeper to measure your heart during exercise.

Computing: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best computing gifts for men under £25

1. Inateck 13.3 inch MacBook Air/Pro case

Keep your Macbook - or other 13-inch laptop - safe and sound when you travel around. Will keep dust out, and stop it getting scratched.

2. Samsung microSD memory card 64GB

For use mostly in phones that have a microSD socket, this can expand your ability to store photos and videos by a huge amount. Worth every penny.

3. Targus Ultraslim Laptop Chill mat

Keeps laptops from overheating by giving them a place to send their heat when on a table. This can stop your laptop from having an artificially short life.

4. TeckNet C016 USB HD 720P Webcam

A very well-priced webcam which gives you HD video and clear audio thanks to noise-cancelling technology. There's also LED lighting to make you feel like a pro.

5. TeckNet M002 Nanon Wireless Mouse

A simple and inexpensive wireless mouse will make you friends with anyone who receives it. This one comes with a little dongle that plugs into your USB socket to make it work beautifully.

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best DVD & Blu-ray gifts for men under £25

1. Betron HDMI cable

HDMI cables shouldn't cost a lot of money, and they're essential to all modern home cinema, gaming and computing gear. Give the gift of connectivity.

2. Disc Protector 2

Any mildly scratched DVDs, CDs or Blu-rays that don't play properly might be fixable with this machine. Just don't ask what happened to Disc Protector 1.

3. Case Logic disc wallet

Here's a tip, take your CDs, Blu-rays or DVDs out of their cases, pop those in the loft and the discs in this case, you'll save a huge amount of space.

4. Allsop ProLens Laser Lens Diagnostic Cleaner

If you're having trouble with discs in a games console or Blu-ray player the laser might be dirty, this little tool will clean it.

5. VIRGO shelf for DVDs, CDs and Blu-rays

Look, it's a shelf. You're unlikely to win gift-giver of the year for this one, but it's also pretty handy to receive.

Kitchen: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best kitchen gifts for men under £25

1. VEG-A-SPIN Vegetable Spiralizer

It's hard to dress this up to be anything but a product that makes strips out of vegetables, but for anyone who cooks this is an awesome gift.

2. Robert Welch Signature, Hand Held Sharpener

Blunt knives are the worst, they'll cause you all sorts of problems and won't produce good results - a knife sharpener is always an ideal gift.

3. Breville Blend-Active Personal Blender

Blending takes seconds and products either a sauce for your pasta or a delicious drink for your breakfast. This one blends directly into a cup you can take out with you.

4. Alessi Teo Teaspoon Tea Bag Squeezer

Admit it, this is clever as anything and a great kitchen talking point. You may never buy one for yourself, but it's ideal gift fodder.

5. LunchBots Lunch Container

Lunch, contained for whomever you chose to bestow this amazing gift upon. Would be better with Spider-man on the front though.

Beauty/Grooming: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best grooming gifts for men under £25

1. Nivea Men Ultimate Fitness Bag

It's a gross generalisation but men usually find cosmetics tedious. Take the hassle out of it buy obtaining this pack of everything for the man in your life.

2. Original Penguin Colour Block Wash Bag

Often overlooked are washbags, but a good one is hard to find. When you do eventually track one down, it will last years and travel the world with you.

3. Wahl 9916-1117 Groomsman Beard and Moustache Trimmer Set

Keep the facial hair of the one your love in check by presenting the gift of this beard trimmer. It's a lot better than wet shaving and you can keep the stubble.

4. Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

"£25 for moisturising cream?" is the sort of thing a man might say to a woman. So prove him wrong with the gift of expensive face cream.

5. Oral-B Vitality Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The onward march of toothbrushes continues toward the inevitable end when they take over the world and enslave humankind. In the meantime, here's a clever toothbrush to keep your teeth clean.

