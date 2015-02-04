TechRadar Deals: Cheap TVs, storage, power packs and more

We're back with more hot deals and today we're going to kick off with some great prices on some bigscreen TVs.

Firstly, how about this great deal on the 39-inch Panasonic TX-39AS500 LED TV? It's currently going online for just £289.99. Meanwhile, the 48-inch Samsung UE48H6240 is available for £359.99.

If you're looking to get a cheap 4K TV though, how about the 55-inch Samsung UE55HU6900? It's got all the features you'd want from a modern TV and is on on sale for just £699.

HOT DEALS

Today's hottest TV deal though has got to be the 42-inch LG 42LB5500 which is currently available courtesy of Tesco and eBay for just £229.

Has your Android smartphone run out of storage? Don't want to spend loads on a new memory card? No problem - you can currently get a SanDisk 8GB microSD card for just £3.72 at Amazon!

Does your phone or tablet run out of juice too quickly? You should think about carrying a portable power pack. This one stores 20,000mAh of power which would charge an iPhone 6 ten times over without needing to be plugged into the wall! And it's currently going for just £22.90 on Amazon.

Ever wanted to go for a ride in a helicopter? You can currently take a ride for just £59 per person!

And if you want to know how hot something is without even touching it, you'll need an infrared thermometer! It's a useful gadget to have around and there's a great deal going on Amazon at the moment - you can get one for just £11.04

MORE DEALS

LG Chromebase 22CV241-B 2GB 16GB SSD 21.5 inch Full HD IPS Google Chrome All In One Monitor PC in Black or White £215.00 @ BHS Direct

Argos - Diet Coke Ice Bucket & Bottle Opener 4 bottles of Coke c&c now £2.50 from £17.99

Schwarzenegger Triple Box Set: Total Recall / Red Heat / Raw Deal (3 Disc Blu-ray) @ Play / Zoverstocks £5.96

Justified Seasons 1-4 DVD & UV - £16.27 @ Amazon

AKG K451 Headphones - £39.99 @ Home AV Direct

Networked duplex Brother HL-L8250CDN colour laser printer (£91.17 after cashback) £191.64 @ leoofficesupplies £191.17

Lexar 8GB JumpDrive S73 USB Flash Drive - £2.99 Delivered - eBuyer

Connect 7" Tablet with Windows 8.1 & 1 Year Office 365 Personal, 32GB, WiFi - £69.00 at Tesco Direct

LG G2 (vodafone) £219.99 @ Argos

Edge Of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat (Blu-ray & HD UV) £8.00 @ Tesco Direct

New Dell U2515H 25" QHD 1440p Monitor - £239.80 Delivered @ Alternate.co.uk

Indesit 9KG, 1600RPM, A+++ Rated washing machine £269.99 @ Curry's

Thermos Thermocafe Stainless Steel Flask, 0.35l was £7 now £3.00 @ amazon

Dawn of the planet of the apes and Rise of the planet of the apes Blu-Ray £10 Tesco Direct

Samsung Galaxy Tab III 7" refurb for £59.98 @ Dabs

12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Xbox One/360) £23.55 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys | Like to get 5% off

32GB Class 10 Kingston Micro SD with Adapter £10.50 Sold and delivered at Amazon!

UniBond Aero-360 Moisture Absorber Refills (2x Refill) £3.05 @ Amazon (add on item)