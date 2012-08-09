Small business tech round-up - TechRadar Business Centre

All the latest tech and services from the last week

Disgo's 9104 tablet is designed for business

Disgo launches business tablet

Disgo have launched a £179.99 Android tablet aimed at business users. The new 9104 comes with Google Android v4.03 (Ice Cream Sandwich), a 9.7" capacitive IPS 1024 x 768 pixel resolution display, and £100 worth of free software and Apps including Office Suite Pro.

The disgo 9104 is packed full of features including, 1.2 GHz Boxchip Cortex A8 ARM processor, 1GB DDR3 system memory, 16GB flash storage and front 0.3MP & 2.0MP rear facing cameras and a 7000mAh longlife Li-ion battery for up to 5 hours use

The tablet includes "disgo apps" for easy access to everyday favourite Apps and Slide ME App store that allows fast and easy access to 1000s of Android Apps. The tablet also comes with stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone out and built in microphone, making it ideal for business presentations and making video calls.

Luke Noonan, Purchasing Director at disgo, commented: "We have seen many businesses increase their need for tablets over the past year and we expect this to continue as mobile working becomes more important. The 9104 fills the void in the market for a high spec tablet for less than £180."

Backup your mobile with BullGuard

Backup your mobile devices

BullGuard has launched a dedicated mobile phone and tablet backup application, specifically created to help solve problems with data backup and restore on smartphones and tablets.

With BullGuard's new backup application for smartphones and tablets, users can backup and restore data to the cloud across multiple platforms including iOS 4 and higher, Android 2.x and above, and Symbian S60 series 3rd Edition. Blackberry and Windows Phone 7 will follow in August.

BullGuard Mobile Backup 12 also helps migrate data from an old device to a new one, even if the new device runs a different OS. If a user loses or changes their phone, all they have to do is access their BullGuard online account and restore mobile content to the new device.

BullGuard Mobile Backup 12 features include:

Online Backup - Enables users to save contacts backup, SMS backup and other data.

Migration - Ensures that everything can be restored to a new device, regardless of what operating system it uses, from BullGuard's online backup drive.

Web access - Get instant access to backed-up files through the app's web interface. Users can review and edit uploaded content any time, and anywhere.

Set and forget - Takes the hassle out of regular backups. Users can schedule backups to run automatically at regular intervals.

Incremental backup - Users can opt for uploading only the files that have been changed or added since the previous backup.

The ultrabook now with Windows 7 professional

Samsung upgrades to Windows Professional

Just ahead of the launch of Windows 8, Samsung has upgraded its Samsung Series 5 Ultrabook and its Series 9 Notebooks to Windows 7 Professional from the current Windows 7 Home Premium.

The refresh means businesses get the built in Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security which offers secure information management and enhanced business protection , as well as being able to install and run essential business software on the Series 5 and 9.

The Series 9 Notebook features according to Samsung is the world's thinnest and most compact premium notebook, the 13" Series 9 measures just 12.9mm and weighs just 1.16kg. Similarly, the 15" Series 9 weighs only 1.56kg. The Series 9 also boasts a battery life of up to 7.7 hours and offers optimised wireless performance so that users can easily connect to the internet, wherever they are.

The Series 5 Ultrabook weighs just 1.52kg and measures only 12.4" and features a boot up speed of just 20 seconds, with up to 7 hours of battery on just a single charge using Samsung's Battery Life Plus.

Identify sensitive data leaks with GFI MailArchiver 2012

GFI MailArchiver 2012 email management software now offers new reporting capabilities to guard against data leakage of sensitive information, such as social security and credit card numbers, and produces alerts and reports that identify employee correspondence related to job searches.

GFI MailArchiver enables organisations to maintain an archive of all email correspondence in a cloud solution and significantly reduces server and storage demands by up to 80 per cent.

Other new features of GFI MailArchiver 2012 include:

Scheduled reporting: users can now automatically receive business intelligence reports at scheduled intervals.

Access via any IMAP connector: Users can now access the archive via any IMAP-enabled operating system or device, including Apple mail, Outlook for Mac, as well as smartphones and other devices.

Manual archiving: Users can now manually archive a single email, or a whole folder of emails, from within Outlook using the GFI MailArchiver Outlook Add-on.

Rule-based archiving: Administrators can now selectively archive emails based on certain criteria, including sender, recipient, keywords, or a combination of criteria, providing added flexibility.

Document archiving: Users can archive documents by dragging and dropping into Outlook. Archived documents are fully searchable.

GFI MailArchiver 2012 is available to download with a 30-day free trial.

A pocket-sized solution to hotel network problems

TP-Link travel wireless adapter

Ever got annoyed at the hotel because your room has just one network plug? Then the TP-Link Nano Router Wireless N TL-WR702N is the solution for you. This USB powered wireless adapter creates a Mifi network from any Ethernet port.

Just plug in the pocket–sized unit to the power adapter or into a spare USB port and the Ethernet port and you have an instant wireless network for multiple devices with wireless speeds of up to 150Mbs.

The unit supports AP, Router, Bridge, Client and Repeater modes to enable various wireless applications and provides WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK encryption to protect your connection from being used by anyone in the next room.

RRP is a budget-friendly £18

LaCie launches 2nd Generation USB 3.0 Storage for new Mac notebooks

Storage manufacturer LaCie has updated its entire USB 3.0 portfolio to include 2nd generation USB 3.0 products.

LaCie has re-engineered its USB 3.0 range to take full advantage of computers that include Intel's Ivy Bridge processor with native USB 3.0 interfaces. users with UAS (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) devices, and users with the latest MacbookAir, MacbookPro and Macbook Pro with Retina Display.

LaCie's new USB 3.0 storage solutions will also benefit from performance enhancements within OS X Lion and Mountain Lion.

One of the first devices to get the new 2nd generation USB 3.0 capability is the new RuggedKey which now achieves top speeds up to 150MB/s in 32GB of flash memory - making it one of the fastest USB keys on the market.

Citrix enhances ShareFile Cloud Data Sharing

Citrix has released new updates for its ShareFile app for iPad, designed to provide a collaborative work experience on the go. The new updates include new IT control capabilities to ensure the security of company data when accessed from a mobile device and productivity features for users.

Updates include;