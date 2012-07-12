FaceBook to get a job board

Facebook are to launch a job board aimed at businesses wanting to attract staff from the 950 million potential candidates on Facebook.

Facebook has been used by businesses vetting new employees for some time, and many prospective employees have regretted posting those out-of-it party pictures when trying to impress a new boss. However there has never been the ability for employers to create job advertising on the site, and most businesses look at LinkedIn or websites like Monster when they want to recruit new staff, but that's set to change this Summer.

The rumours are that "people familiar with the matter" at Facebook are in talks with third-party job boards to host their job vacancies on FaceBook. There's no word of who the sites are but rumours suggest it would be BranchOut, Jobvite, and Work4 Labs in the US.

According to reports some partners have begun telling their clients about the job board, which could launch as soon as early August.

A threat to LinkedIn?

A job board on Facebook – regardless of if it's getting jobs from third-party sources or from Facebook Pages – will be a big threat to social media rival LinkedIn. One of the key USPs for LinkedIn and for anyone joining LinkedIn is the ability to see the latest jobs and for people to see their details.

By putting jobs on Facebook there's one fewer reason to join LinkedIn, however Doug Anmuth analyst from J.P. Morgan poured cold water on concerns that the Facebook job board could hurt LinkedIn.

"Facebook and LinkedIn serve different purposes for most users today," Anmuth wrote. "We believe many users will want to keep their social and professional profiles somewhat separate online."

Source - FINS