Buffalo MiniStation with Thunderbolt and USB 3

Storage manufacturer Buffalo Technology is launching the world's first portable Thunderbolt and USB 3.0 dual-interface external drive solution.

The device is designed to capitalise on the next generation of Windows 8 devices that are all expected to adopt Thunderbolt and the existing and sizable Apple Thunderbolt market. The MiniStation Thunderbolt / USB Portable Hard Drive should be ideal for any business who needs a backup device, who is either unsure of what platform to buy next but who wants the fastest data-transfer speeds available (5Gbps with USB 3 and 10Gbps with Thunderbolt), as well as preserving backward compatibility with existing devices that support USB 2.0 or USB 3.0.

"Creating, storing and moving digital content on the go has always been a challenging proposal for all types of users as either the interface was incompatible or too slow or the storage solution was physically too large," said Paul Hudson, Sales Director for Northern Europe at Buffalo Technology. "Collaborating with Intel to deliver the world's first dual-interface Thunderbolt and USB storage solution as well as the world's first portable Thunderbolt hard drive reaffirms Buffalo's pioneering spirit and engineering excellence."

Housed in a sleek aluminum body with a transparent frosted top, the MiniStation Thunderbolt features an indirect disk access LED indicator on the underside that tastefully illuminates its supporting surface. Bus-powered, the HDD requires no additional power supply, and it can be formatted to support both PCs and Macs, and is compatible with Mac OS X Time Machine.

Buffalo's MiniStation Thunderbolt will be available in 500 GB and 1 TB versions and will be out in the "early summer" in the USA, and "mid-summer" in the UK.