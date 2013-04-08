Man controls rat with the power of his mind

You know that cool Jedi mind trick used to make people reveal secrets/punch themselves in the face? Well, that galaxy might not be so far away after all.

A team at Harvard Medical School has created a technique for a brain-to-brain interface without the need for any implants . And so far it's had a 94 per cent success rate - all you need is an EEG monitor and some brainpower.

In the video, which you can watch below, you can see someone using said new powers to wag the tail of a rat.

If you think it's a little creepy, you're not alone - how long before tech starts controlling us, instead of the other way around?

