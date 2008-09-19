IBM overtakes Microsoft in brand battle

Tech companies featured heavily in Interbrand's well-respected list of the top global brands – with veteran computing giant IBM leaping up into second place.

Drinks company Coca-Cola topped the BusinessWeek commissioned survey, while Microsoft dropped slightly into third place to accommodate IBM, ahead of the likes of Nokia in fifth, Intel in seventh and search giant Google in tenth.

Interbrand attach a cash value to the top brands in billions of dollars, putting leader Coke at over $65 billion (£32 billion), IBM and Microsoft almost level at just under $60 billion and Google at $25 billion.

10/25 – could do better

In fact, 10 of the top 25 brands were technology firms, with Hewlett Packard (12), Samsung (21), Cisco (23) Apple (24) and Sony (25) all also featuring.

Big climbers in terms of value were Google – who were adjudged to have added 43 per cent to reach their position at $25.6 billion and Apple whose 24 per cent climb valued them at $13.7 billion. Blackberry also hit the top 100 for the first time, coming in at 77.

Interbrand's CEO Jez Frampton said: "The increasing complexities of the global economy reinforce the importance of protecting and growing a brand.

"It is a company's most valuable asset – and a far less volatile asset than others during a time of economic uncertainty."