Heads up! This is what it's like to compete in a drone racing league

Enjoy the thrill of an actual Drone Racing League from the comfort of your sofa.

The first official drone racing event was held in the Miami Lights stadium this month, after an earlier pre-season qualifier in July 2015.

The drones are fitted with front cameras that capture footage as they fly through obstacle courses around the stadium.

Each individual player monitors their drone's performance through VR goggles while they try to get the fastest time and the most accurate movements.

The video looks pretty exciting - if more people don't mind looking a little silly, this could catch on.

Via TrustedReviews