Google shows its love with free Play Store credit for Chromecast users

What's almost as good as free money? Store credit! And that's what Google is giving Chromecast owners this Valentine's Day.

Some Chromecast owners - it's not yet clear how many - can redeem $6 (or £5 in the UK, according to some commenters) in Google Play Store credit between now and Valentine's Day.

To check if you've received the gift, head to this website on a device that's on the same network as your Chromecast. We've asked Google whether the promotion applies outside the US, and we'll update if we hear.

The idea is for you to rent a movie with your sweetheart, though we all know most people will probably spend this on Candy Crush lives.

More blips

This Valentine's Day, why not curl up with more of TechRadar's blips?

Via The Verge