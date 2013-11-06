Google says its mystery barges are just tech learning spaces

All right, Sherlocks, put your pipes away.

Google is out with a statement on what the hell is up with the mystery barge (actually, barges) the purpose of which everyone's gone gaga over trying to figure out.

"Google Barge ... A floating data center? A wild party boat? A barge housing the last remaining dinosaur?

"Sadly, none of the above. Although it's still early days and things might change, we're exploring using the barge as an interactive space where people can learn about new technology," a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch.

So while the party deck is seemingly out, it looks like people will still get the chance to play with Google Glass (now in its second edition) and other Google gizmos on these floating structures.

