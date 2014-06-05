Get a Moto E for £7.50 per month, and save 37% on a 5GHz wifi extender

If you're looking for the best value deal on the brilliant Moto E, then Tesco Mobile have some fantastic monthly plans from just £7.50 per month with no upfront cost for the phone.

For that you'll get 200 mins, 5,000 texts and 500MB of data. Or for an extra fiver a month, you can get a full 500 mins, 5,000 texts and 1GB of data. Both superb value deals on an outstanding budget smartphone.

Next up, if you've ever been frustrated by the lack of WiFi signal or dead spots in your home then this Edimax N300+ Dual Band Universal Wi-Fi Extender is just what you need - and, with 37% off, you can buy it for just £26.96 right now.