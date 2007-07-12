Super 3G mobile trial due to hit 300Mbit/s

As if the mobile phones with 3.6Mbit/s internet connection that are relatively common in Japan weren't enough, NTT DoCoMo has announced that it's working on technology to up that almost tenfold by 2009.

The giant telco's ' Super 3G ' trial that is about to run in Japan for a month will see downloads to phones at 300Mbit/s using a combination of existing technologies.

4G coming too

Advanced versions of High-Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) and High-Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA) will combine with up to four Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) antennas in the trial to facilitate the blazing speeds.

So much of the mobile business in Japan is about keeping up (well, ahead of) the Joneses. And Super 3G is at least in part about making the most efficient use possible of the 3G spectrum while meeting current and future customer needs.

After that, DoCoMo expects to make the transition to 4G technology four to five years from now. Considering that the company has already successfully hit 5Gbit/s on an experimental 4G setup, we're inclined to believe the prediction.