Body Part Maker in Government's future jobs prediction

A Government study has picked out the kind of jobs that are likely to be commonplace by 2030, but the stuff of sci-fi right now, including spaceship pilot and avatar manager.

Commissioned by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills - and carried out by FastFuture - the wacky list contains some absolute gems that it believes will be common jobs in 20 years' time.

The list actually sounds a lot more like a 6th Form English project than a beard-stroking look at the future, but, in fairness, who would have thought Google Search Engineer or Social Networking Consultant/Snake Oil Salesman would be titles 20 years ago?

We tried to pick out our favourites from the list of jobs, but frankly we found most of them too funny to exclude so here's a slice of them.

In no particular order:

Quarantine Enforcer

Weather Modification Police

Climate Change Reversal Specialist

Old Age Wellness Manager/Consultant

Vertical Farmer

Nano-Medic

Genomics Developer/Architect/Baby Designer

Body Part Maker

Pharmer of Genetically Engineered Crops and Livestock

Insect-Based Food Developers

Population Status Manager

Monorail Designer

End-of-Life Planner

Mind Reading Specialist

Ghost Experience Assistant

The list goes on, it's well worth a read and you can find it (in PDF format) here.

Via BBC