FA finally ready to adopt goal-line tech for Premier League?

The FA is closer than ever to implementing goal-line technology in the Premier League and could have the technology in place by the start of the 2012-13 season.

This is according to FA general secretary Alex Horne, who has been trialling different types of goal-line equipment, including Hawk-Eye which is currently used for tennis matches.

Speaking to the BBC about how far away the tech was from appearing in the Premier League, Horne noted: "It's possible we could see [goal-line technology] in the Premier League as early as 2012-13.

"It's easy to make mistakes and we've all seen examples where the referee and assistant referee can't see if a ball has crossed the line or not. We need to support them in decision-making."

Spot the ball

Although he hinted that the 2012-13 season could benefit from goal-line tech, Horne did admit that it would all depend on deadlines and FIFA approval.

"Whether there is enough time for the technology to be bought, paid for and put into any league or competition for next season, I'm not sure," he explained.

"It would be really tight - but it might be possible for next season.''

There's been talk of goal-line technology being used in the Premier League for some time.

We do not yet know which company is to develop the technology, but it is known that it is between 13 companies and talks have been on-going since January - which makes it the longest spot the ball competition ever.

