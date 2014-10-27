Elon Musk believes AI is humanity's 'biggest existential threat'

Virtual reality isn't the only thing keeping Elon Musk awake at night - he's also concerned about the possible dangers of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at ther MIT AeroAstro Centennial Symposium, the real life Tony Stark (and Tesla CEO) was asked about his thoughts on AI. He responded by first calling artifical intelligence our "biggest existential threat", warning that we "should be very careful".

But things then got even more intense when he said that artificial intelligence was the equivalent of "summoning the demon".

"You know these stories where they're the guy with the pentagram, and the holy water, and he's like... yeah, he's sure he can control the demon? Doesn't work out."

But if he believes we're all living in a massive simulator, what difference does it make anyway?