Devastating Chromecast hack will let you Rickroll your neighbors

We're no strangers to bugs, Google knows the hacks, but not like this guy.
Hacker Dan Petro has built a handheld 'Rickmote Controller' from the Raspberry Pi that can hijack the Wi-Fi connection of a Google Chromecast and make it play Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up (or any other video your heart desires).
It's a bit like when we used our remote control watches to mess with the school classroom TV, but with devastating 'dad dancing' consequences.
Blips
Via Wired