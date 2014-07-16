Trending

Devastating Chromecast hack will let you Rickroll your neighbors

By World of tech  

We know the game and we're gonna play it

Rickmote
Looks as outdated as that haircut

We're no strangers to bugs, Google knows the hacks, but not like this guy.

Hacker Dan Petro has built a handheld 'Rickmote Controller' from the Raspberry Pi that can hijack the Wi-Fi connection of a Google Chromecast and make it play Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up (or any other video your heart desires).

It's a bit like when we used our remote control watches to mess with the school classroom TV, but with devastating 'dad dancing' consequences.

Via Wired

