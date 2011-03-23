Budget 2011 invests in UK technology with new innovation centre

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne today delivered the UK's 2011 budget, which spelled good news for UK tech.

The government is investing in a new technology innovation centre intended to push the country to the forefront of technological, er, innovation.

It doesn't take a seasoned economist to know that technology spells big bucks; even in financially stretched times, we consumers seem to find enough pennies down the back of the sofa for the latest tech – the rise and rise of tablets over the past eighteen months demonstrates that quite nicely.

All about the money money money

So investing in technology is a wise move for the country's coffers – and great for us because we're all for British tech taking over the world.

The new "technology and innovation centre" is likely to be the first of a series of six manufacturing and engineering centres in an initiative revealed by Nick Clegg and Vince Cable earlier this week.

£100m has also been promised to the UK science scene, with the money to be used to commercialise research.