Brits still hold vinyl dear to their hearts

In a survey by moneysupermarket.com that’s bound to have luddites everywhere jumping for joy, the vinyl format was chosen as the number one tech that consumers would like to see saved from technology oblivion.

Over 2,000 people were surveyed and the humble record hit the top spot. The top 10 was as follows:

Vinyl CD VCR/ VHS Polaroid camera/film Telegram 35mm camera Cassettes Teas Maid Spin dryers Ford Granada

Speaking about the results, Rob Barnes, head of broadband and mobiles at moneysupermarket.com, said: "It’s clear whilst people are embracing the digital age at every opportunity they still revere some things from yesteryear.

“Despite digital cameras virtually confining camera film to the scrap heap, Polaroid and 35mm cameras are amongst the top 10 things people want to save. Similarly, the superior quality of DVD and HD-TV would surely signal the end of the VCRs but some people still like to stick to what they’re familiar with.”