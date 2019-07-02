Women's Ashes live stream: how to watch England vs Australia 2019 online from anywhere

2019 really is proving a feast for cricket fans. As if the Cricket World Cup wasn't enough, you also get not one, but two Ashes series! The first to come is the Women's Ashes playing out over the course of a month between England and Australia. And we're here to help you figure out your Women's Ashes live stream options - England fans will have to pay to watch, but it's better news in Australia where every game is being shown for FREE!
Unlike their male counterparts, the female England and Australian teams will battle for the big prize over the course of an epic 7-match series. Made up of three ODIs and three Twenty20s sandwiching a single Test match, there'll be no doubt which is the better team by the time we get to August.
2019 Women's Ashes - where and when
The latest incarnation of the female version of cricket's longest rivalry takes place between Tuesday, July 2 and Thursday, August 1. The times and venues for your diary are as follows:
1st ODI - Leicester, July 1, 2pm BST / 11pm AEST
2nd ODI - Leicester, July 2, 2pm BST / 11pm AEST
3rd ODI - Canterbury, July 3, 11am BST / 8pm AEST
Test match - Taunton, July 18-21, 11am BST / 8pm AEST
1st Twenty20 - Chelmsford, July 26, 7.15pm BST / 4.15am AEST
2nd Twenty20 - Hove, July 28, 2pm BST / 11pm AEST
3rd Twenty20 - Bristol, July 31, 6.30pm BST / 3.30am AEST
The last time the Ashes was up for grabs, the teams couldn't be split, sharing the spoils over the course of the drawn series. But it was Australia that prevailed on English soil four years ago, so they retained the trophy...and bragging rights.
When it comes to women's cricket, Australia and England are the two top ranked teams in the world respectively. The Aussies' Ellyse Perry is perhaps the most dangerous player in world cricket right now, with her 50+ batting average and over 130 ODI wickets. England will be relying on captain Heather Knight to be on her best form throughout, while Anya Shrubsole is always one to watch, too.
Whether you've been following the women's game for a while now or are completely new to the format, you're in the right place to discover how to watch all the England vs Australia action play out. This is TechRadar's Women's Ashes live stream guide.
How to watch the Women's Ashes from outside your country
We've got the full details of how to watch in England (paid) and Australia (free) below. But wherever you're based, the second you try and watch from abroad if you're on holiday or away on business, you'll be stopped due to geo-restrictions on the coverage.
The only way we know to get around this is by using a VPN, relocating your IP address to one in your home country and then watching as if you were back there. It's surprisingly straightforward to accomplish and you'll be watching all the Ashes action before you know it.
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best, thanks to it's killer combination of security, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too
3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go
Once installed, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing the Ashes and watch as if you were in that country.
How to stream Women's Ashes cricket live in the UK
The lack of England cricket on free-to-air television has long been the lament of many a fan, and the women's game is no different. It looks as though Sky Sports Main Event will be the place to watch and you'll be able to use the provider's Sky Go app if you were intending to tune in on a laptop, tablet or mobile phone.
If you're not a Sky subscriber and don't wish to sign up, you can always try Now TV instead for a daily, weekly or monthly Sports Pass.
And if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky or Now coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.
How to live stream Women's Ashes in Australia for FREE
While you can't avoid the time zone issues (nothing a nice big pot of coffee can't help with), at least you don't have to pay for the privilege of watching the Women's Ashes Down Under. The NIne Network's GEM station will have every ball bowled and six struck in HD. And don't forget the 9Now app if you're away from the TV set.
If you're out of Australia this July and are still desperate to tune in to the cricket, you'll need a VPN to magically transfer your IP address back to a server in Australia.