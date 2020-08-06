Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream: how to watch the Europa League online from anywhere

Just 11 short days after the end of the Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves are back in action at home for this finely poised Europa League clash.T he two teams played out a 1-1 draw during the first leg at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Attica back in March, with the reward for today's winner a quarter-final clash with either Roma or Sevilla. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream Today's Europa League game takes place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton with kick-off at 8pm BST/9pm CEST. That makes it a 3pm ET or 12pm PT kick-off in the US - and anyone abroad can access their usual football streaming service simply by grabbing a great value VPN.

Wolves have displayed patchy form following this summer's footballing restart, though, so a result tonight is anything but a foregone conclusion. They suffered three defeats from six matches as the Premier League concluded to end the season in 7th place - so their only route back to next season's Europa League is by winning this year's tournament.

By way of contrast, their opponents come into this match on a major high, having won the Greek top flight by 18 points. Olympiacos have already notched up a famous win in England this season, having beaten Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium back in February to knock out the Gunners in the round of 32.

Wolves have no injuries or suspensions to contend with, while Olympiacos will be without Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo will also miss out through suspension, after being sent off in the first leg. The Greek side's first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa also out with a wrist injury,

Read on to find out how to catch what looks set to be fascinating encounter - just follow our guide to get a Europa League live stream and watch Wolves vs Olympiacos online from anywhere today.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, there's no need to worry. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch a Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Wolves vs Olympiacos in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will have shown more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season when all's said and done, including tonight's match at Molineux. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, or by using its companion app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT. Out of the country? Just use a VPN to tune into Europa League games just as you would in your home state.



How to live stream Wolves vs Olympiacos for FREE in Canada today

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Wolves and Olympiacos. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget that by using a VPN you can still enjoy that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Wolves vs Olympiacos in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one a VPN to watch the coverage from another nation - only fair as you already pay for the service back home. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST Friday morning start.

How to watch a Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports, with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. Unfortunately this match isn't one of them. If you're desperate to watch the game, you do have the alternative of using one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.