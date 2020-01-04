Wolves vs Man United live stream: how to watch FA Cup football from anywhere now

The third round of the FA Cup sees the entrance of the top tier teams and with it a couple of all Premier League clashes.

Saturday sees one of those big team face offs, with Man United travelling to Wolves in a repeat of the two sides meeting in the tournament in last season's quarter-finals. Read on to watch all the FA Cup action as it happens, no matter where you are in the world, with our Wolves vs Man United live stream guide.

Wolves ran out as 2-1 winners last time out, but which side will make it through to the next round this time?

Wolves vs Man United - where and when This third round FA Cup showdown will take place at place at Molineux Stadium. The game itself kicks off at 5.31pm GMT (12.31pm ET or 9.31am PT in the US, and 4.31am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning).

With just one point separating both teams in the league, Saturday's match on paper looks set to be a closely fought affair. United come into the match fresh off of a damaging defeat away at Arsenal, while Wolves have suffered two league defeats on the bounce - the most recent being a 2-1 loss to struggling Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men come into the match with one eye on their EFL Cup semi-final derby with Manchester City on Tuesday which may hand an advantage to Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

This is an FA Cup encounter not to be missed. Below we're going to talk you through the best ways to watch the action in the UK and the rest of the world so you can ensure you can easily live stream Wolves vs Man United.

Live stream Wolves vs Man United from outside your country

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below...spoiler alert, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription. And footy fans in the UK and Down Under can also see who's broadcasting there.

But if you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your sofa.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to live stream Wolves vs Man United in the UK

BT Sport once again has exclusive live broadcast rights in the UK to the lion's share of this season's FA Cup, including this match. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. If you’re looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. And now BT has finally introduced a standalone BT Sport Monthly Pass, that let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. Coverage starts at 5pm on BT Sports 1, and will also be broadcast on the new BT Sport Ultimate channel, which will show the game in glorious HDR and 4K, along with Dolby Atmos sound. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Out of the UK this evening? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll find that the BBC coverage has been geo-blocked. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK...

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream in the US for FREE

Online subscription service ESPN+ once again has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the US this season It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. This intriguing third round clash kicks off at 12.31pm ET or 9.31am PT in the US, and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

Discover all of the best sports streaming sites on the web

How live stream Wolves vs Man United in Australia

ESPN has once again manged to bag the rights to show the FA Cup down under, so ideal if you already subscribe to its suite of channels. If not, you could choose Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How live stream Wolves vs Man United in Canada

SportsNet World is the channel to head to if you're looking to watch the match in Canada. While they may have lost the rights to Premier League football in the region to DAZN, a Sportsnet subscription currently costs $19.99 per month and will give you live access to NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB games. If all you're interested in is the weekend's FA Cup action then the service also offers a 7-day pass for $9.99.

