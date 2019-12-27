Wolves vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

For the final time this season, Amazon Prime Video is offering up Premier League football showing exclusively live in the UK on the internet giant's streaming service. To make sure that you get a Wolves vs Man City live stream from absolutely anywhere you happen to be, then you've come to the right advice guide.

Wolves vs Manchester City live stream - where and when This festive match takes place at the Molineux Stadium today with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT in the UK, which means a 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT kick-off in the US, and a 6.45am AEDT start on Saturday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Man City appear back at their imperious best after seeing off fellow title contenders Leicester 3-1 at home of Saturday. They now face a tricky challenge away against a Wolves side that are back to winning ways following their 2-1 win at the weekend away to Norwich.

While there's still a huge gap between them and high-flying Liverpool at the top of the table, the nature of Man City's comeback win over fellow title-challengers Leicester will have signalled to the Reds that Pep Guardiola's side are ready to capitalise should they start to slip up.

Wolverhampton Wanderers also needed to comeback from a goal down to earn their win at Carrow Road on Saturday. While Wanderers boss Nuno Espírito Santo will have been pleased with the fortitude shown by his side in the second half to secure the victory, he'll know that a display similar to their abject showing in the first half will be likely be punished mercilessly by Kevin De Bruyne and co.

You watch all the action as it happens with our Wolves vs Man City live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Wolves vs Man City live in the UK for free with Amazon

This match is part of the second batch of Premier League matches being shown exclusively in the UK by Amazon Prime Video this season. The internet giant has purchased exclusive rights to show all ten matches played on the 26 and 27 of December on its Prime Video streaming service, which includes this clash at Molineux. You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch these festive period games, with a year’s subscription costing £79 a year or £7.99 a month. And Christmas will be coming early if you’re a thrifty sports fan that’s new to Amazon Prime. That’s because Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to those signing up to the service for the first time. Amazon Prime Video is available via a wide array of apps and smart devices. If you've got a TV, Blu-ray player or other media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Amazon coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Wolves vs Man City in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game at Molineux. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 7.45am NZDT on Saturday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Wolves vs Man City in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for this match, with coverage starting at 1.15am New Delhi time in the early hours of Saturday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.