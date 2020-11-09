Windows 10, iOS, Chrome, hacked - but for a good cause

The third edition of China's largest and most prestigious hacking competition has seen software such as Windows 10 and devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 hacked using new never-before-seen exploits.

The Tianfu Cup is held in the city of Chengdu in central China and each year, teams of hackers work together to hack devices and software in a limited amount of time.

This year fifteen teams of Chinese hackers participated in the event and contestants were given three five-minute attempts to hack into a selected target using an original exploit.

As a result of the third edition of the Tianfu Cup, teams of hackers were able to successfully exploit iOS 14 running on an iPhone 11 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20, Windows 10 v2004, Ubuntu, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Adobe PDF Reader, Docker (Community Edition), VMWare EXSi (hypervisor), QEMU (emulator & virtualizer) and TP-Link and Asus router firmware.

Tianfu Cup 2020

For each successful hack, teams receive monetary rewards that vary depending on the target chosen as well as the vulnerability type.

The Tianfu Cup is modeled after the Pwn2Own hacking competition which has been held in Vancouver since the late 2000s. As is the case with Pwn2Own, all exploits used in the Tianfu Cup were reported to the software and hardware makers before the competition began and patches to fix them will likely be made available in the coming days and weeks.

The team from Chinese tech giant Qihoo 360 once again took home the top spot just as it did last year. It was followed by the AntFinancial Lightyear Security Lab which took second place and security researcher Pang who finished the competition in third place.

Qihoo 360's team was awarded almost two-thirds of the entire prize pool and its members went home with $744,500 of the 1,210,000 awarded at the Tianfu Cup this year.

Via ZDNet