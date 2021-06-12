Windows 10 emergency patch fixes a bug that breaks Xbox Game Pass

Windows 10 has received an emergency patch to cure a problem hitting a minority of folks running one of the latest versions of Microsoft’s OS, and it’s a bug that causes the Xbox Game Pass to be seriously messed up.

Microsoft deployed the out-of-band patch KB5004476 for Windows 10 May 2021 Update users, as well as those on the October 2020 Update and May 2020 Update, who are suffering from a bug that means they cannot play (or install) Xbox Game Pass games.

Microsoft explains: “This update addresses an issue in which attempting to install or open an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device, you might be redirected to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services.”

You’ll also be graced with one of those fun cryptic error messages (in this case, error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F).

Not widespread

Microsoft notes that only a ‘small number’ of devices are affected, but if you’re hit with this problem, you need to download KB5004476 which is an optional update. Find it under Windows Update, where you can click ‘View optional updates’ (you may have to hit ‘Check for updates’ first).

Those who don’t have any problem with their Xbox Game Pass should steer clear, as the sole purpose of this small patch is to fix this one issue; so if you aren’t affected by it, you won’t gain any benefit from the update.

Microsoft’s latest cumulative update for Windows 10 – the monthly round of patching for June – has also been causing issues for some folks, messing up the taskbar and also interfering with the operation of printers.



