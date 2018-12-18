Whyte vs Chisora 2 live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere

Whyte vs Chisora - where and when What date is it? The fight is set for this Saturday, December 2. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin just before or around 10pm GMT. So that's 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9am AEDT on Sunday morning. Where is it? The fight will take place at London's O2 Arena - the former Millennium Dome.

Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora go head-to-head this Saturday night for their much anticipated rematch in the ring. For once, the animosity between the two British boxers feels genuine rather than theatrical, which means it should be one hell of a fight. And we've lined up your Whyte vs Chisora live stream options - and you can watch it from wherever you are on Earth with our help.

Rewind back two years to Manchester and the first encounter between these two immense heavyweights and Dillian Whyte was declared the victor after 12 rounds and a controversial split decision. The protests from Chisora have finally born fruit and his chance for vengeance has finally been arranged.

After Chisora's stunning knock-out of Carlos Takam as the undercard fight at the Joshua vs Povetkin match in September, Whyte vs Chisora 2 was officially announced. While Whyte has been making waves since their original fight, too, not least with his impressive points victory over Joseph Parker in July.

With The WBA International heavyweight title on the line as well as pride, possibly the biggest prize on the line is a potential meet-up with Anthony Joshua next spring.

If you're not able to access the fight by traditional means, you could use a VPN to stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 live so that you don't have to rely on some dodgy Reddit stream. We've got more about that down below, together with your viewing options in several countries - it's even possible for FREE in the US.

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 with a VPN

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Whyte vs Chisora fight online. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for boxing...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How watch the Whyte vs Chisora fight in the UK

The might of Sky Sports Box Office has managed to help it hook the rights to be the official UK broadcaster for the fight. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase right now. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. The program starts at 6pm GMT, meaning pkenty of undercard action prior to the main event at 10pm-ish. Sky's streaming platform - Now TV - is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don't already have Sky and just want this one off event then this is your option. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

Live stream Whyte vs Chisora 2 in the US for FREE

Streaming service DAZN is now available in the US and has secured streaming rights for the Whyte vs Chisora fight. And the best bit - you can actually watch for FREE as DAZN offers a 30-day trial. You'll have to sign up for the service ($9.99 per month) but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up. That means you can get this fight (as well as the Cenlo vs Fielding repeats from last weekend) for free. If you're outside the US this weekend but want to try this free option then we'd recommend doing so via ExpressVPN so that your computer, mobile, tablet or streaming device appears to be back in the US.

How to watch Whyte vs Chisora: Australia stream