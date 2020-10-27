Why go for the iPhone 12 Pro when Samsung S20 Plus deals are far cheaper

Apple's latest collection of phones is here and it is no surprise that the pricing on offer is by no means cheap. So, if you've looked at iPhone 12 Pro deals and felt your wallet shiver, what is the best alternative?

Outside of the world of Apple, the best option is arguably Samsung. As the other dominant force in the world of phones, Samsung's S20 range perfectly competes with the new selection of iPhone 12 deals.

Like Apple's 2020 selection, the S20 selection splits into four devices, with Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals being the closest competitor to the iPhone 12 Pro. And, while they both offer market-leading spec sheets, you'll be paying a lot less for the S20 Plus.

This is mainly due to its age compared to the iPhone 12 Pro as Samsung's S20 devices have been on the market for nearly a year now. Spec-wise, both devices go big on cameras, screen quality, processing power and well...pretty much everything to be two of the best smartphones out there.

We've picked out the best Samsung S20 Plus deals and listed them below with comparisons to the pricing that the iPhone 12 Pro can offer.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition: £1049 £786.75 at Samsung

The S20 Plus is a pricey device, especially when it comes to the BTS special edition version. However, with this discount you're paying just £786.75 making it the cheapest price on the market for the S20 Plus right now. Select the S20 Plus and choose B.Purple to get the BTS device

Deal ends on November 1View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

This contract from Three shares a lot of the same features as the above contract on EE. It offers a massive amount of data at 100GB while only actually charging you £47 a month and £29 upfront. This same deal on the iPhone 12 Pro would cost you £55 a month and £49 upfront.



View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus like?

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

With the S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features.

While you could go for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or the larger S20 Ultra, this feels like the best mix of value and cost Samsung has right now, especially considering its high-end processing power at a low cost.

And what is the iPhone 12 Pro like?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper, but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.