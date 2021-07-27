Where to watch Women's Gymnastics Team Final: free live stream at 2020 Olympics from anywhere

It looks set to be a thrilling showdown in today's Women's Gymnastics Team Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the USA's decade-long, vice-like grip on the event in real danger. Read on as we explain how to get a Women's Gymnastics Team Final live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Led by the incredible Simone Biles, the American team have not tasted defeat since 2010, but a mistake-laden showing in the qualifying round means their hopes of retaining the gold won at Rio 2016 are in serious doubt.

Sunday's qualifying saw the USA finish second behind the Russian Olympic Committee, with Biles penalised on both floor and vault as her team finished on 170.526, behind the leaders' score of 171.629.

Despite some uncharacteristic slip ups, the US remain favorites to win, with Biles still in contention for six gold medals having reached all five individual finals - starting with Thursday's all-around.

Great Britain have meanwhile qualified in sixth with Jessica Gadirova into the floor final with the fifth-best score, and will be hoping to push further into a medal position.

The US interest in this event means its set to be one of the most watched of this Olympics - don't miss a gripping moment by following our guide to watching the Women's Gymnastics Team Final online and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere today.

How to watch the Women's Gymnastics Team Final: live stream Olympics 2020 in the US

No matter which coast you find yourself on, you're looking at an early start to watch this potential showdown between the USA and Russia, with the event scheduled to start at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT on Tuesday morning. NBC has exclusive rights to live coverage of this and the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, however this event will not necessarily be shown live on any of its linear channels, opting to show the event on tape delay on NBC at 8pm ET. This means if you want to watch the action from the Ariake Gymnastics Centre as it happens, you'll need to go down the streaming route via either NBC's Peacock streaming service or the NBC Sports app. Watch the Women's Gymnastics Team Final without cable If you don't already have NBC on cable and want to watch the core NBC coverage, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBC and the USA Network come as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics gymnastics live stream?

For armchair sports fans, there's nothing quite the Olympics, with so much of the action, including the gymnastics, being shown for free across all four corners of the globe.

For example, folks Down Under are being served round-the-clock coverage on Australia's free-to-air network Channel 7, which can also be live streamed on 7Plus.

While it's perhaps not as comprehensive as previous Games, there's still a huge chunk of this year's Olympics in Tokyo being shown live in the UK for free via the BBC and BBC iPlayer. And events as big as this one will definitely be shown on the Beeb.

How to watch the Women's Gymnastics Team Final from outside your country

Already got your domestic Olympics coverage options sorted? Well, if you happen to be abroad this fortnight, they may be thrown into disarray as your stream will very likely be geo-blocked. The same goes in certain offices and schools that altogether block streams.

The great news is that there's a really simple way to get around these issues. By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the iPlayer

How to watch a Women's Gymnastics Team Final live stream in the UK

The Women's Gymnastics Team Final is scheduled to start at 11.45am BST on Tuesday morning. The BBC is scheduled to be airing the event, with coverage flicking between BBC1 and BBC2 as well as online via BBC iPlayer. That's great news for sport loving Brits, as it means you get to watch the action effectively free. And, of course, the iPlayer app is available on a whole host of devices. So as well as watching on your TV, computer or mobile, you can also get iPlayer on the likes of Smart TVs, games consoles and other streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV. Outside of that, Discovery+ and Eurosport are showing every moment of the Olympic Games live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And a three-day free trial for both if you want to try them out. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Women's Gymnastics Team Final: live stream the Tokyo Olympics in Canada

Gymnastics fans based in Canada can watch this event through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the first routines set to begin at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT on Tuesday morning. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the Women's Gymnastics Team Final. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

