Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 finale online from anywhere

Racers, you better start your engine and strap in, because the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale extravaganza is here with a next Drag Queen Superstar about to be crowned. Who will it be? Keep reading our guide on where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 to find out.

Watch Drag Race season 13 final online Release date: Friday, April 23 US time: 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) How to watch: Get VH1 with a FREE FuboTV trial Drag Race on Netflix: Only in the UK Watch anywhere: Grab a fabulous VPN

Ain't no pandemic going to prevent another queen getting her false nails on that crown. Sashaying onto our screens all the way back in January, season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race has not been short on drama, between Pork Chops by the dozen, sickeningly iconic lipsync battles, and serving mainstage looks that left our wigs well and truly snatched.

Now down to our final four queens, who will Mother Ru declare season 13's Drag Queen Superstar? Well, hennies, it's down to Kandy Muse, Rosé, Symone, and Gottmik (Drag Race's first ever transgender queen).

The underdog throughout season 13, Kandy Muse has clawed her way to the final with just one win in her roster and three lip sync battles across the season. Can we get a 'Lipsync Assassin' over here? On the other hand, Rosé has had three wins with no visits to the bottom two, while Symone cleans up four wins and two lipsync battles.

Hey, gorge - we reckon Gottmik might just have it cinched as the favorite to win, though. Will the crown be hers? We'd love to see it.

There's only one way to find out though, girl. Keep reading to get all the deets on where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale online where you are.

Don't miss: how to live stream the 2021 Oscars

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country in 2021

Gagging to see the season 13's top four in the Grand Finale episode? If you happen to be out of the country when the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs, then geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming the glorious main stage drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution that comes in the form of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This piece of software changes your IP address, allowing you to access your preferred IPTV service, and stream episodes live or on catch-up, just like you'd do at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

Yes...but only to an extent.

For some lucky subscribers, the season finale of Drag Race season 13 will come to Netflix UK 24 hours after they land in the US. That's approximately 8am GMT on Saturday, April 24.

Because of broadcast deals, they won't be similarly be available on Netflix US or Canada, though - it's just Brit-based Netflix subscribers who get to feel fabulous here. Read on for where to watch Drag Race season 13 finale online in these countries and more.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online: stream the finale in the US

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale on Friday, April 23 in the US at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) to see who ticked off that all important charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to be crowned this season's Drag Queen Superstar. You can watch live to catch-up on recently broadcast episodes using its online platform, but you’ll need your cable provider login details to do so. For a far cheaper alternative, consider an over-the-top streaming service instead of a traditional cable sub. The cheapest decent option is Sling TV, which gets you VH1 and 40+ other great channels for just $35 a month (Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra). For a more fully featured cable replacement service, consider FuboTV. Priced from $64.99 a month for over 100 channels as part of its standard plan (including VH1), there's a similar FREE FuboTV trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. Outside of the US? Then simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

Where to watch Drag Race season 13 finale online in Canada

Both Crave and OUTtv are serving up that Drag Race Grand Finale realness on Friday, April 23 in Canada. The episode will air almost in lip-sync with the US at 8.35pm ET/5.35pm PT on Crave, while dedicated LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv gets them at the same as south of border - so 8pm ET/5pm PT. They're both available on cable, but if you've cut the cord, then they also have in-house streaming services as an alternative: Subscribe to Crave for CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) to get your fill of cutting barbs from Ru and squirrel friend Michelle Visage, with new episodes available online and on the Crave app from 9.30pm EST and 6.30pm PST. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial too! OUTtvGo is full of LGBTQ programming and will stream the finale shortly after its debut on cable: usually around 9.30pm EST. A subscription is CND$3.99 a month, but you can save money with a $39.99 annual subscription. Away from Canada right now? Then you won’t be able to connect to regionally specific services like Crave. To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN as per our guide above, and live your best Drag Race fantasy from anywhere.

Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix: stream the season 13 finale online in the UK

Drag Racers in the UK…set your alarms! The season 13 finale will drop on Netflix just hours after they air in the US, which will be around 8am. So that means you can watch on Saturday, April 24 in the morning. Alas, there’s no free trial, but a monthly subscription to Netflix is only £5.99 for their Basic plan. And, if you want those sequins to really sparkle, you can upgrade to get a HD or UHD quality stream. Not in the UK to watch your Netflix subscription? A VPN will help you digitally return to the UK so you can watch all the same services and content you would in Blighty - only from anywhere.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online in Australia

If you’re an Australian who loves Drag Race, there’s only one streaming platform for you, and it's only somewhat ironically...Stan! Season 13 is available Down Under in unison with their US broadcast – so expect the finale on Saturday, April 24. It’s AUS$10 for a monthly subscription, which grants you viewing access to much of the Drag Race franchise, as well as Stan Originals, Hollywood movies and hit TV series. But, before you pay a dollar, you can revel in the glory of the platform’s generous 30-day free trial! Can I get an amen up in here? Outside of Oz? Simply download a VPN and you’ll be able to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online just like you would Down Under, wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: VH1/World of Wonder)

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race online and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.