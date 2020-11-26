Where to buy a cheap Garmin: all the best Black Friday deals in one place

Black Friday is the best time of year to pick up a Garmin watch, with huge discounts across the entire range. Whether you're into running, cycling, triathlons, swimming or golf, there's a Garmin with your name on it (and a greatly reduced price tag).

To make it easier for you to find the one for you, we've hand-picked the very best Black Friday deals from across the whole range, in both the US and the UK.

Live in a different territory? Scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

US Garmin Black Friday deals

Today's best US Garmin deal Garmin Instinct: $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $150)

The super tough Garmin Instinct is half price at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a seriously solid GPS sports watch, with very impressive battery life to boot, making it a good option for multi-day outdoor events. If stock runs low, it's available for the same price at Bass Pro Shops.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $120)

Amazon has matched Walmart's Black Friday deal on the Vivoactive 3 - one of Garmin's most stylish sports watches. It features on-board GPS, lots of activity tracking modes, and all-day heart rate monitoring. You can also use it to receive app alerts from your phone, make contactless payments, and reply to text messages (if you have an Android phone).

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $349.99 $219.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This is a scaled down version of the regular Vivoactive 4, with a 40mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It packs all the same features as its larger counterpart, including excellent workout tracking with super accurate GPS, SpO2 monitoring, on-watch music streaming and stacks of stats.

Garmin Forerunner 45S: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a slightly smaller version of the original Forerunner 45 running watch, and is surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It includes not just accurate GPS and optical heart rate monitoring, but also adaptive training plans, stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Garmin Approach S40: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Amazon has matched Walmart's Black Friday price on this smart Garmin golf watch. It features a color touchscreen, and is pre-loaded with maps of over 41,000 courses around the world. It automatically records shot distances and locations, and can even be paired with optional Garmin club-tracking sensors.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £749.99 £594.95 at Amazon (save £155.04)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. There's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch though, so check out all your options first - the Garmin Forerunner 745 is over $100 cheaper and might well have everything you need.

Garmin Approach S10: $149.59 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

The Approach S10 is a dedicated golf watch, and a bargain at under $100 for Black Friday. It comes pre-loaded with details of over 41,000 courses, including yardages and hazards, and allows you to keep your score and upload scorecards to Garmin Express. One charge will last up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

UK Garmin Black Friday deals

Today's best UK Garmin deal Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon (save £99.53)

This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £549 £488 at Amazon (save £61)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. The £61 price drop is fairly modest, and there's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch. The original Fenix 6 is over £100 cheaper, and gives you almost all the same features unless you're a very keen sportsperson.

Garmin Fenix 6S: £424.29 £359 at Amazon (save £65.29)

This is a scaled-down version of Garmin's flagship Fenix 6, with a 42mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It still boasts all the same features as the larger version, including multi-day batter life in GPS mode, multi-sports tracking, stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking, plus barometric altimeter and thermometer.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £581.94 £439 at Amazon (save £142.94)

This is a souped-up version of the classic Fenix 6S, with some added extras for runners and golfers. PacePro tech helps you manage your pace during training runs and races, and CourseView gives you access to over 41,000 golf course maps right on your wrist. That's a lot to pack into a 42mm sports watch, and this is its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Garmin Forerunner 45S: £139.99 £109 at Amazon (save £30.99)

This is a slightly smaller version of the original Forerunner 45 running watch, and is surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It includes not just accurate GPS and optical heart rate monitoring, but also adaptive training plans, stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking. You'll be hard pushed to find a better value watch if you're starting to take running seriously.

Garmin Forerunner 245 £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

Garmin Approach S10: £119.59 £89.99 at Amazon (save £29.60)

The Approach S10 is a dedicated golf watch, and a bargain at under £100 for Black Friday. It comes pre-loaded with details of over 41,000 courses, including yardages and hazards, and allows you to keep your score and upload scorecards to Garmin Express. One charge will last up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Vivomove 3S: £169 £139 at Amazon (save £30)

The Garmin Vivomove 3S (a smaller version of the classic Vivomove with a 42mm face) is a seriously stylish smartwatch. Its analog face includes a hidden touchscreen display, which shows essential activity stats, app notifications, incoming text messages and more. The watch also gathers health data throughout the day and syncs it all with the Garmin Connect app on your phone.

If you're outside the US and UK, here are the best Garmin deals near you.