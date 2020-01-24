When will Star Trek: Picard episode 2 be released?

Wondering when you can watch Star Trek: Picard episode 2? The newest series in the Star Trek universe releases every Thursday on CBS All Access in the US, and every Friday on Amazon Prime Video in international territories, including the UK and Australia.

If you watched episode one of Picard, you probably noticed that the eponymous captain didn't even go into space by the time you reached the end credits. So there's a long way to go as he seeks the truth behind what happened to Dahj in the season premiere. There are 10 episodes in Star Trek: Picard season one, and a season 2 has already been confirmed.

Below, we'll explain when you can watch Star Trek: Picard episode 2, and when we expect the reason of season one to arrive on CBS All Access and Amazon Prime Video.

When is the next episode of Star Trek: Picard?

Star Trek: Picard releases every Thursday on CBS All Access in the US, and every Friday on Amazon Prime Video internationally. CBS All Access released Star Trek: Picard episode 1 at midnight PT, so we expect Star Trek: Picard episode 2 to be released on January 30 at midnight PT / 3AM ET.

In international territories where Picard rights are owned by Amazon Prime Video, Star Trek: Picard is released the day after. So expect to see episode 2 on January 31. That said, Twitter users reported seeing the first episode drop at 11PM UK time on the Thursday, so it's possible you'll see each episode a little earlier.

Star Trek: Picard release schedule

The show will release every Thursday throughout the next three months. We've listed US dates followed by international dates below, and they're subject to change.

Star Trek: Picard episode 1: 'Remembrance' – 30 August (CBS AA), 31 August (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 2: 6 February (CBS AA), 7 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 3: 13 February (CBS AA), 14 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 4: 20 February (CBS AA), 21 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 5: 27 February (CBS AA), 28 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 6: 20 February (CBS AA), 21 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 7: 20 February (CBS AA), 21 February (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 8: 5 March (CBS AA), 6 March (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 9: 12 March (CBS AA), 13 March (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard episode 10: 19 March (CBS AA), 20 March (Amazon)

Star Trek: Picard season 2 is official

Star Trek: Picard was renewed for a second season before the show even aired. Whoopi Goldberg will return as Guinan from The Next Generation for season 2, but otherwise we won't know what the producers have planned until season one is over.