Steven and Marc have some things to iron out in Moon Knight episode 2.

What time is Moon Knight episode 2 released on Disney Plus? That's a question you'll be asking yourself if you can't wait for your next meet up with Oscar Isaac's masked vigilante. To give you some indication of when it'll land, Moon Knight episode 2 will arrive on Wednesday, April 6.

With the latest Marvel Phase 4 project premiering last week (Wednesday, March 30), viewers were finally able to check out the surreal, supernatural-fuelled TV show that seemingly has no ties to previous Marvel movies or shows. And, by and large, it seems like a lot of people enjoyed it. We certainly did when we watched it a few weeks earlier for our spoiler-free review, which you should check out for more non-spoilerific insights into what's to come. If you're already read that, you'll want to read our article on an episode 1 Easter egg you probably missed instead.

But we digress. You're here to find out when Moon Knight's second episode will air on Disney Plus. Below, we reveal when you can catch the next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series. Not only that, but you'll also find a full release schedule for the show's other episodes, too, so make sure you bookmark this page for its weekly entries.

When is the next episode of Moon Knight launching on Disney Plus?

Moon Knight episode 2 will land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5PM AEST.

Moon Knight's release time means that US-based audiences will have to stay awake (or go to bed later than planned) if they want to catch it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, UK viewers should have the chance to watch it before they start work. India-based Marvel fans can feasibly check it out on their lunch break, while those Down Under will have to wait until they get home from work to catch episode 2.

No matter what world region you're based in, you'll definitely want to take precautions regarding possible Moon Knight spoilers. If you can't watch episode 2 until Wednesday evening, you won't want to have certain story threads spoiled by others on social media.

To stave off that possible disappointment, we suggest that you mute words and hashtags including #MoonKnight, #MoonKnightspoilers, and #MoonKnightepisode2. You can thank us later.

Moon Knight on Disney Plus: full release schedule

Here's the complete release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus:

Moon Knight episode 1 – Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 2 – Wednesday, April 6

– Wednesday, April 6 Moon Knight episode 3 – Wednesday, April 13

– Wednesday, April 13 Moon Knight episode 4 – Wednesday, April 20

– Wednesday, April 20 Moon Knight episode 5 – Wednesday, April 27

– Wednesday, April 27 Moon Knight episode 6 – Wednesday, May 4

Just like previous Marvel TV shows, including Loki and Hawkeye, Moon Knight's episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays. That means that Moon Knight will finish in time for Doctor Strange 2's theatrical release – that being May 6, two days after the Moon Knight series finale.

Is there a Moon Knight episode 2 trailer?

Not yet – and there's unlikely to be one, too. Moon Knight's TV show will only consist of six episodes, so the next major trailer we get is sure to be a mid-season teaser post-episode 3, which will hint at events to come in the final three entries.

If a trailer for episode 2 arrives before it airs on Disney Plus, though, we'll let you know.