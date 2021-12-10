What time is Hawkeye episode 5 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

When is Hawkeye episode 5 being released on Disney Plus? If you're desperate to find out what will happen in the next entry in Marvel's latest TV show, you'll want our help.

There are only two episodes left in this Marvel Phase 4 project, so we'll need some answers about what's going on in Hawkeye episode 5. The series' fourth instalment gave fans a surprise guest star, sure, but rumors and a brief episode 3 scene suggest that an even bigger character reveal is on the way.

And, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop going their separate ways at the end of episode 4 (for the time being at least), it'll be interesting to see who this mystery character ends up bumping into first.

The smart money says it'll be Clint, but it would be something of a win if Kate gets there first – especially if she winds up getting help from Echo and/or someone we haven't seen since Black Widow's solo movie.

But we digress. Let's find out when Hawkeye episode 5 will be released on Disney Plus, as well as when the series' final entry will also be available to stream.

What day will Hawkeye episode 5 come out?

Hawkeye episode 5 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 15 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8 am BST / 12:30 pm IST / 5 pm AEST.

By now, you'll know that the release time for new Hawkeye episodes will differ, depending on where you live in the world. US viewers may be in for a late night if you stay up to watch episode 5 as soon as it airs. UK fans, meanwhile, have time to check it out before work, while Indian and Australian audiences can catch it during, or after, work.

Marvel shows are often discussed at the proverbial watercooler, so you may want to get ahead of the curve in case someone drops any spoilers.

If you can't watch episode 5 until late on Wednesday, though, you'll want to mute certain words or hashtags on social media. You should mute the likes of #Hawkeye, #Hawkeyespoilers, and #Hawkeyeepisode5 if you don't want anything spoiled before you stream it.

Hawkeye on Disney Plus full release schedule

Here's the full release schedule for Hawkeye, including when episodes 5 and 6 will arrive on Disney Plus:

Hawkeye episode 1: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 2: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 3: December 1 (Available now)

December 1 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 4: December 8 (Available now)

December 8 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 5: December 15

December 15 Hawkeye episode 6: December 22

Episode 4 usurped its predecessor to become the shortest entry yet, clocking in at just over 40 minutes long.

Hopefully, episode 5 will be longer as character motives are revealed, truths are spoken between certain individuals, and surprise reveals are made.

Is there a Hawkeye episode 5 promo trailer yet?

Spoilers follow for Hawkeye episode 4.

Yes. Following the release of episode 4, Marvel Studios unveiled a 30-second teaser for what's to come in Hawkeye episode 5, which you can watch above.

Given that it's only half a minute long, there are plenty of brief bits of new footage to pour over. We hear Clint say that he's made enemies with a Black Widow – aka Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff – before Fra Fee's Kazi tells an unknown person to "tell the boss that Christmas came early". And, by boss, we don't think he means Echo. No, we think he's referring to the criminal overlord who is overseeing this entire enterprise. We're fairly confident that we know who this is, but we won't spoil it in case you haven't seen the rumors.

Anyway, back to the promo: We see Yelena catch an object (which may have been thrown by Clint or Kate, given how accurate they are with their shots) before she humorously says "Hi". Next, we witness Yelena infiltrate someone's home, explain to someone that she has to "kill" Clint, and then watch as the duo duke it out at what appears to be Rockerfeller Center in New York.

Other new pieces of footage shown include Clint telling Kate that the pair need to get a "ton of trick arrows", Kate bouncing off a festive, inflatable balloon, and Clint watching on as an electric fence is turned on around him. We wonder who has set this trap up...

It seems, then, that Hawkeye episode 5 will as explosive as we hope it'll be. We don't have too much longer to wait, either, for its arrival. Color us excited.