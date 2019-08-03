West Indies vs India live stream: how to watch T20 cricket 2019 from anywhere

Having doth fallen short at the World Cup in England this summer, both India and the West Indies are now focusing preparations for the forthcoming World T20 in Australia next year with this series. Florida will host the first two T20Is between the two sides before it moves to the Carribean, and with this guide you can learn how to live stream the West Indies vs India series.

West Indies vs India - where and when These T20 Internationals are unusually starting in the USA, with the Central Broward County Stadium in Florida the venue for the clash. The dates, times and venues for the three-match T20 series are as follows: 1st T20 Central Broward Regional Park, USA - Saturday August 3 at 10.30am local time (3.30pm BST, 8pm IST) 2nd T20 Central Broward Regional Park, USA - Sunday August 4 at 10.30am local time (3.30pm BST, 8pm IST) 3rd T20 Providence Stadium, Guyana - Tuesday August 6 at 10.30am local time (3.30pm BST, 8pm IST)

India look set to give youth a chance for their bowling unit, having handed debut call-up to Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar, with both set to make their debut in Florida. The Men In Blue have been handed a boost with confirmation that Shikhar Dhawan will make his return from injury to slot in alongside Rohit Sharma at the top.

The West Indies have a T20 World Cup to defend and will be taking this warm up series particularly seriously. The big news from the Windies camp is that Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narnie have both been recalled after proving their fitness, with the series set to be Narnie's first appearance in the T20 squad for nearly two years. Elsewhere Carlos Brathwaite will take over the mantle as captain from Jason Holder following his stint as skipper at the World Cup.

Both teams will also be up against the elements, with Florida forecast to have thunderstorms throughout the match. With the amount of overs played likely to be reduced, an even shorter game will likely favour the West Indies.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of these T20 International encounters. We'll tell you how to grab a West Indies vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream West Indies vs India away from your country

In the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the first T20i between the West Indies vs India? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overaseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dubious website.

How to India play cricket in India

If you're in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will be showing play from today's game live. In particular, you're looking at the Sony Ten channel. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is set to start at 8pm New Dehli time.

How to watch India vs West Indies in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have lucked out, as it looks like coverage of today's match will be available on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 7.30pm in Pakistan.

How stream West Indies vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show the T20i in the UK - however with play between England vs Australia taking precedence the game will only be available live through Sky's red button service, with coverage staring at 3.15pm. As it won't be going out on a regular Sky Sports channel, the bad news is that you won't be able to live stream the action to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app nor Sky's Now TV online service.

Live stream the West Indies vs India in Australia

Things are a little more straight forward for cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from Florida. In addition to Fox Sports, the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs West Indies, with the action starting at 12.15am AEST. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get a West Indies vs India live stream in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show India's tour of the West Indies contest in NZ. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the T20 Internationals are due to start at 2.15am NZST in the early hours of the morning.

How to live stream West Indies vs India in North America