Lose your Apple Watch? Find feature might be on the way

Worried about losing your Apple Watch? It looks like Apple has a solution for that very problem.

According to 9to5Mac, a source has revealed that "Find my Watch" will be a new feature supposedly showing up in upcoming software updates.

Apparently the update will pretty much be the Find my iPhone and Find my Mac but applied to the wearable. You should be able to track the watch's whereabouts and lock or remotely wipe it if stolen.

"Smart Leashing" is also another alleged update that will arrive and will give a light tap if you wander too far from your iPhone. This is similar to the feature many Android Wear watches employ if you fall out of range from your Android device.